Spending across the Premier League is down by almost £800m on last summer, according to statistics. Data from Football Transfers suggests £1.5bn has been spent on new players so far - with just a couple of days before the transfer window closes - compared to the record £2.3bn spent last year.

It comes amid tighter spending restrictions for Premier League teams, and many top clubs struggling to compete with the financial juggernaut that is the Saudi Pro League. Even still, some deals have been done on a free; most notably Kylian Mbappe joining Real Madrid from PSG, after the French forward ran down his contract.

Here is a starting XI of players that could be signed on a free transfer this summer, including ex-Premier League stars, a midfielder who’s been negotiating with England’s top sides, and one of the best central defenders of all time.

GK: Jiri Pavlenka Ex-Werder Bremen goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka is looking for a new club - in previous seasons he was linked with a move to Burnley.

RB: Youcef Atal Once a rising star, Atal suffered a serious long-term injury that stunted his fast growth. Chelsea were huge admirers of the Algerian in the past - but they definitely don't need to sign any more players this summer.

CB: Mario Hermoso After his Atletico Madrid contract came to an end this summer, 29-year-old Mario Hermoso is without a club. He is valued by Transfermarkt at €25m, but could now join any team on a free.