Kylian Mbappe: How much bigger can French superstar get after joining Real Madrid?

Kylian Mbappe recently signed a five year deal from PSG to La Liga side Real Madrid.

The French forward, recognised for his immense talent and skill, has won seven Ligue 1 titles, a generational talent which Real Madrid are hoping boosts their already stacked lineup. This skill has already been proven on his debut, scoring a headline goal in the Super Cup final which lead Madrid to a 2-0 win against Gasperini’s Atalanta.

Whilst no one is doubting Mbappe’s ability to score goals and succeed, there can be questions raised as to how effective the forward will be in La Liga in comparison to his success at PSG.

As Ancelotti goes into his second spell of management at Madrid, it is clear he has a history of winning trophies and putting players on the right pathway for success. With 14 titles under his belt, including three UCL victories, he is more than capable to support his new signings.

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe scored on his debut in the UEFA Super Cup. | AFP via Getty Images

This number is bound to go up with the new and improved lineup of Madrid's side, most notably their attacking players.

Mbappe is surrounded by exceptional talent now, possibly more than he was at PSG. On his left, he has a powerhouse in the Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior, who gained 15 goals and five assists in 25 matches last season, also securing a goal in this years Super Cup final. To his right, another talented Brazilian in the form of 23 year old Rodrygo, who has secured five goals and two assists in 13 champions league games.

This attacking lineup is a recipe for a very successful season for Real Madrid, already being the most successful team in La Liga with 36 league winnings.

Although the Spanish sides attack is undoubtedly exceptional, the squad has talent everywhere on the pitch. From Belgium national and Madrid veteran Courtois in goal, alongside the powerhouse in centreback Rudiger and England’s rising star Jude Bellingham in the midfield.

This squad could have the potential to become invincibles, and will Mbappe maintain his quality after his debut game?