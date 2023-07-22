Mbappe is considered to be one of the best football players in the world and a huge transfer could be on the horizon soon

Kylian Mbappe is known as one of the best and brightest footballers on the planet, being likened to the greats of the sport.

The young player is at the centre of much speculation over his future after he was left out of the pre-season squad for his club Paris Saint-Germain's upcoming tour of Japan. Club bosses have now appeared to jump to put the highly-valuable asset on the market amid fears that he will run down his contract for a speculated move to Spanish club Real Madrid next season.

Mbappe has risen through the ranks to be regarded as one of the world best current players. He could be a real coup for any clubs looking to upgrade their striking potential. Rumours have continued to swirl over a possible move to European giants including Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool.

He has also shone on the international stage for France and picked up accolades and achievements at the young age of 24 that many players will never see in their full career.

But how has his career panned out - and what has he won so far? Here's everything you need to know about Kylian Mbappe's career to date.

Who is Kylian Mbappe?

Kylian Mbappe was born on 20 December 1998 in Paris. He was brought up in Brondy, a northeastern suburb of the French capital.

Athleticism runs in his blood, with his mother Fayza Lamari being a former handball player and his father, Wilfried Mbappe, working as a football coach. His father also serves as his agent.

He has two brothers, who also play football. His younger brother, Ethan, plays for the PSG youth side, while Jirès Kembo Ekoko, his adoptive older brother, is a retired player who previously played for teams such as Rennes, Al Nasr and Bursaspor.

As a young boy, Mbappe idolised players such as France's Zinedine Zidane and Thierry Henry, as well as stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

At the age of six, he joined the youth team as AS Brondy, the team his father was director and coach of at the time. His talent quickly shone through, with the young player marked for his speed and ball handling, a trademark still seen in his game to this day.

He then entered the Clairefontaine Academy, France's national academy for elite players, where he trained further.

What clubs has Kylian Mbappe played for?

After shining at the Clairefontaine Academy, multiple clubs attempted to sign the then 14-year-old. This included PSG, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

However, he ultimately made the decision to move to AS Monaco as a youth player in 2013.

As a teenager, Mbappe began his senior career at AS Monaco. (Credit: FP via Getty Images)

After playing in the club's youth and under-19's teams for a few years, Mbappe made his senior team debut in December 2015, becoming the youngest first-team player in the club's history breaking Thierry Henry's record. At the time, he was a few weeks shy of his 17th birthday, at 16 years and 347 days.

He continued to go from strength to strength at the club, scoring 15 goals in the 2016-17 season and helping to lead AS Monaco to the Ligue 1 title. He was also part of the team which progressed to the UEFA Champions League semi-final in the same season, beating teams such as Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund throughout the tournament.

His shining talent picked up the attention of PSG in the 2017 summer transfer market, who picked up the player in a season-long loan with a buy-out deal worth €180 million. It became the second most expensive transfer of all time and the highest transfer amount for a teenager.

After a season-long loan, PSG signed Mbappe in 2017 for a record breaking deal worth €180 million. (Credit: AFP via Getty Images)

Mbappe is said to have made the decision to move to PSG over Real Madrid at the time after Zinedine Zidane, the manager of Real Madrid at the time, appeared unlikely to implement him in starting line-ups with star strikers such as Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale already on the books.

Mbappe, along with his teammates Neymar Jr and later Lionel Messi, helped to propel PSG into the upper ranks of European super teams. He was a key part of the squads which picked up three consecutive Ligue 1 titles - 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20, and again in 2021-22.

He signed a new contract at the club in 2022, keeping him at the club until 2024 at least. Bosses have been keen to gain his signature one again for an extension stretching into 2025, however Mbappe has held out on this leading to transfer rumours over a potential move to Real Madrid spreading like wildfire.

Which honours has Kylian Mbappe achieved?

Mbappe was been crowned Player of the Year for the Ligue 1 2018-19 season. In the same season he topped the goalscorer statistics, netting 33 goals.

His top goalscoring run continued for the next three seasons in the league, eventually becoming PSG all-time greatest goalscorer. He also picked up the Player of the Year award again in the 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons.

Mbappe has also sparkled on the international stage. He first led France to victory during the under-19 European Championships in 2016.

Kylian Mbappe could be on the verge of a huge move out of PSG - but how has his career shaped up to date? (Credit: Getty Images)

His first appearance for the French men's national team was in 2017, and at the age of 19 he became the youngest goalscorer for the country, netting against Peru in the 2018 World Cup.

He continued to make his mark on the national team throughout the tournament, scoring in the final against Croatia, with France winning the tournament after a 4-2 win. He became the second teenager to score in a World Cup final, a feat which had only previously been achieved by legendary Brazilian player Pele, as well as becoming the fourth youngest player to ever become a World Cup winner.

He also picked up the tournament's Best Young Player award and the French player of the Year award for his achievements at the World Cup. Mbappe also led the French national team to a UEFA Nations League win in 2021, scoring the winning goal against Spain.