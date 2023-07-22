Rumours over the future of Kylian Mbappe's career have spread like wildfire after the PSG all-time goalscorer was left out of the squad for an upcoming tour in Japan

Paris Saint-Germain star player Kylian Mbappe has been left out of the club's squad for its upcoming pre-season tour of Japan as rumours continue to swirl around his future at the club.

The saga over where the World Cup golden boot winner could find himself next season has rumbled on all summer, after it was reported that he repeatedly told bosses at PSG that he will not be extending his contract beyond 2024. However, fuel was added to the fire on Friday (21 July) evening after the Mbappe-less squad was announced.

Mbappe is widely regarded as one of the best players on the planet and his potential availability has sparked interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs including long term admirers Real Madrid and Premier League giants Liverpool. He is one of a number of high profile players to be linked with a move away and his team mate Neymar is also believed to be on the radar of a number of top clubs.

Mbappe has been Ligue 1’s top scorer in all of the last five years and he has won five titles in the last six seasons in the French capital. But is Kylian Mbappe likely to leave PSG this summer?

Here is everything you need to know.

Is Kylian Mbappe leaving Paris Saint Germain?

Kylian Mbappe is PSG's all-time leading goalscorer. (Getty Images)

Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a sensational move away from PSG in one of the biggest transfer sagas of 2023. Mbappe was a member of the PSG team which won the title last season and his performances earned him the Ligue 1 Player of the Year award.

Following the title celebrations he told reporters: “Next year I will play at Paris Saint-Germain, I still have a contract, I will honour my contract.”

However, according to multiple reports, the relationship between the young player and PSG has soured with Mbappe declining to extend his contract beyond next season. Mbappe is a highly valuable member of the PSG team and arguably one of the greatest players in the club’s history but he is also one of their most valuable assets and the hierarchy at the club are determined not to let him go on a free transfer.

PSG confirmed the appointment of former Spain boss Luis Enrique. (Getty Images)

The club has now appeared to officially put the player on the market, out of fear he was running down his contract for a highly-speculated free transfer to Real Madrid. PSG stance on the matter is to earn big on their valuable asset rather than allowing him to leave for free.

In a letter, PSG bosses allegedly told Mbappe that the only options on their end is for him to either extend the contract - which he has refused - or is sold immediately. The escalation comes after Mbappe was given a deadline of 31 July for an answer, although there has reportedly been no contact between his management and PSG bosses in this time, with the club then triggering his availability on the market.

Who is the favourite to sign Kylian Mbappe?

Kylian Mbappe is viewed as one of the best footballers on the planet and he is still just 24-years of age and could be a huge coup for any incoming clubs.

He is the top scorer in PSG’s history and he has scored over 25 league goals in four of the last five seasons. Mbappe is also tipped to be a Ballon d’Or winner in years to come and for this reason has attracted interest from some of the world’s biggest clubs.

Mbappe signed for PSG from Monaco in 2017 for a fee in the region of £165 million. Given his success at the club it is likely that he will move for a world record fee if he is to leave this summer.

Real Madrid are the bookmakers favourites to secure the signing of Kylian Mbappe this summer. The Spanish giants have been interested in Mbappe for a number of years and they are keen to sign a striker to replace Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema who moved to Saudi Arabia. Real Madrid are hoping to regain their league and European titles in Carlo Ancelotti's final season at the club.

Manchester United have also been linked with a move for Mbappe and they are desperate to add firepower to their frontline after Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure last winter. The Red Devils scored just 58 league goals last year, which is the lowest of any team inside the top eight. Man Utd’s current owners are currently in the process of trying to sell the club and a potential approach for Mbappe is likely to be dependent on a takeover as Jim Radcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bid to buy the club.

Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City are also linked with the French forward along with Newcastle United who celebrated their return to the Champions League.

Despite the speculation the bookmakers also feel there is a strong chance that Kylian Mbappe could remain a PSG player next season. Mbappe is a lifelong fan of PSG and he has spoken openly about his desire to remain with the club next season, despite not signing a new deal.