Deadline day twist as Manchester United's ten Hag denies Sancho rumours - while Guehi’s future finally decided
The United manager says club “need a good squad” and he expects Sancho to stay
Sancho fell out of favour at the club last season and, despite reportedly making amends and returning to pre-season training, has not featured for United so far this season. It was rumoured that Chelsea would move to sign the winger before tonight’s transfer deadline, but ten Hag was adamant that Sancho had a role at Old Trafford.
Asked if the winger was expected to stay at the club, the Dutchman said: "As I know, yes. He is in our squad and we are happy with him. We need a good squad, we need depth. We have to play many games until January. After the break we play every third day so we need options."
That runs contrary to much of the day’s speculation - but if true it could mean Chelsea are denied yet another transfer target, after Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen were both reported this morning to be striking deals with Saudi club Al-Ahli. It’s understood, however, that only one of the two will be making the move to the Middle East, meaning that Chelsea could still secure the services of the other.
Palace’s Glasner confirms Marc Guehi to remain at the club
Newcastle’s months-long pursuit of England centre back Marc Guehi is finally at an end after his current manager Crystal Palace confirmed he would remain at Selhurst Park. Guehi was one of the bright sparks of England’s Euros campaign this summer and attracted strong interest from Eddie Howe’s side, who reportedly made four bids for him.
The most recent offer reached £65m - just short of Palace’s £70m valuation, which they have held firm on throughout the summer. Having lost Joachim Andersen and Michael Olise this summer, an exit for Guehi would have been a tough pill to swallow for Palace fans.
A transfer appeared less likely after Guehi’s appearance for Palace in the EFL Cup this week, meaning he would not have been able to play for Newcastle in the competition this season. In his press conference today, Oliver Glasner finally confirmed that Guehi would stay and praised the club and player’s handling of the situation.
"Congratulations to Crystal Palace, to the chairman, to the owners, that they didn't give in,” he said. “Also thank you to Marc... He always told me he is not pushing to leave Crystal Palace and for me that is the most important thing."
That news leaves Newcastle without the target they have pursued all summer. Eddie Howe acknowledged fans’ feelings in his own press conference earlier today, saying: “I understand the fans' frustration over the transfer window. We’re all in it together. We need one united cause - and that’s a cause against everyone we’re playing. What we can’t do is tear ourselves apart.”
