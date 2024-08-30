Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jadon Sancho will play for Chelsea this season after his loan move from Manchester United was agreed.

As previously reported by NationalWorld, Jadon Sancho has spent the summer transfer window looking to leave Old Trafford - despite reportedly patching up his relationship with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

But the England winger has left it until the dying moments to reach an agreement for a new club, even though there was prior interest from the likes of PSG and Juventus. He featured for Man United in pre-season but has not played a single minute of Premier League football so far this season.

Now, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Man United have agreed a loan move to Stamford Bridge for the 2024/25 season - and Sancho will then sign there permanently.

Posting on X, he said: “Jadon Sancho to Chelsea, here we go! Loan deal with obligation to buy clause agreed between the clubs. Sancho already said yes as he wanted Chelsea move, deal now agreed between all parties.

“Man United accepted the proposal and deal is now set to he signed.”