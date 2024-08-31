Pedro Neto, now of Chelsea | Getty Images

After a frenetic last day of the transfer window, it has now closed until January. Here’s writer Lewis Pearson’s highlights - and lowlights - of the switches this summer

Pedro Neto to Chelsea from Wolves:

The signing of Pedro Neto from Wolves to Chelsea is one is exceptional. Not only were Chelsea in the market for a central midfielder following the removal of Connor Gallagher to Atletico Madrid, yet they also require some dynamic play which Neto can supply.

Pedro Neto, now of Chelsea | Getty Images

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His class is undeniable after being hunted by Premier League giants, such as Spurs and Chelsea. Not only does he show his class in his attacking play and outgoing runs, he is particularly promising in his counter attack play, something which will enhance Chelsea’s odds of redeeming themselves this season, after finishing sixth in the 2023/24 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Riccardo Calafiori to Arsenal from Bologna:

Another top signing that I think was great was the move of Calafiori from Bologna to Arsenal. While Arsenal’s defence is already solid and arguably one of the strongest in the Premier League, I think Calafiori should start over Ben White.

Riccardo Calafiori of Arsenal | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Not only is he an incredibly tall player, his strength makes him have a great presence on the pitch. This will be essential for Arsenal due to the sheer skill some oppositional wingers have, having to play against teams such as Manchester City and Liverpool.

Dominic Solanke to Spurs from Bournemouth:

As a Spurs fan myself, I had to include the signing of Solanke to Tottenham Hotspur. Ange had a strict plan of what he wanted to sign, particularly including attacking players to bolster their line-up.

Dominic Solanke of Tottenham Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images | Getty Images

Solanke, coming from Bournemouth, had a great season. While not as good as Harry Kane, I feel like he can provide plenty of goal scoring opportunities and is a great addition. Within the first game week, Solanke seemed promising despite not scoring any goals. His attacking routes were creative, leading to multiple goal scoring opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mikel Merino to Arsenal from Real Sociedad:

While Merino seemed like a promising addition to boost Arsenal’s midfield gameplay, in recent times it seems like his impact isn’t going to be felt for some time. It was reported that Merino suffered an injury during a training session yesterday, leading to a fractured shoulder which means he could be out for a number of weeks.

Mikel Merino playing for Spain this summer | Getty Images

Whilst this means that the signing hasn’t been as effective as hoped, I do think he will prove himself later in the season when he is fully recovered and fit.

Scott McTominay to Napoli from Manchester United:

The Scottish icon has made a move to Napoli from Manchester United. This is great for Napoli, acquiring a skilful talent in the Scottish midfielder. Yet, I struggle to see why Manchester United would sell the player, even with the recent move of Ugarte to United.

Scott McTominay signs for Napoli | Napoli SSC

I also expected him to move to another Premier League club, especially after his history of progressing from Manchester United youth academy, rather than joining a completely different league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ivan Toney to Al Ahli from Brentford:

The Brentford striker was rumoured to be joining another Premier League team following his recent success and importance within the England Euro 2024 line-up.

Ivan Toney, who has left Brentford | Getty Images

However, his head has now been turned to the Saudi League with a £40m agreement sorted, despite rumours surrounding Premier League giants, such as Manchester United, taking an interest in the Striker. I personally think that Toney would prosper in the Premier League and still has a few more years in him to play top league football, being the age of 28.