Contract "agreed" as England international prepares to join Saudi Pro League side

England international Ivan Toney’s contract to join Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli has been “completed”.

The Brentford striker was spotted undergoing a medical in London earlier today (August 30) ahead of a switch to Al Ahli. When asked for a chat by a reporter outside afterwards, Toney told her: “Sorry, I’m in a rush.”

That rush was to complete paperwork to confirm his move to the Saudi Pro League - and according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, that work has all been completed on time. Toney is belived to be joining Al Ahli for a fee of £40m, and will earn an eye-watering £646,000 per week, which is all tax-free.

Ivan Toney has joined Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli. | Getty Images

Toney was also a top target for Chelsea, who end the transfer window having not signed a new striker - which had been top of their shopping list.

Posting on X, Romano said: “Ivan Toney to Al Ahli, here we go! Deal completed between clubs with Brentford for £40m package. Medical done, contract agreed and Ivan will travel to Saudi this weekend to be presented.”

Last season, Toney scored just four goals for Brentford, but spent most of the year suspended for a breach of Premier League regulations. Prior to that, he bagged 21 goals in all competitions for the Bees in the 2022/23 season.

Deputy football editor for The Guardian, Sachin Nakrani, has described the move as “depressing” - and claimed Toney was abandoning his England career just months after reaching the 2024 Euros final. He tweeted: “[A] high-quality player in his peak years essentially jacking it in for a load of cash. Also mad that he's essentially thrown away his England career having made such a big deal, and worked hard, to gain international recognition.”