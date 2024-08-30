Victor Osimhen’s move to Chelsea appears to have fallen through. | Getty Images

Victor Osimhen may not be moving to Chelsea, despite being snubbed by Al Ahli.

The Napoli striker had a medical with the Saudi Pro League outfit, but it appears they have instead chosen to sign Ivan Toney from Brentford, after the England international also had a medical in London earlier today.

As the transfer window closed at 11pm, Chelsea had submitted a final offer to Napoli for the Nigerian forward, but having heard nothing back they consider the deal to be off. Speaking to Sky Sports News, Antoinio Conte let slip that he “doesn’t know” what to do with Osimhen, adding that he will likely still be at the Serie A club by tomorrow morning.

It comes after Chelsea spent all summer courting the Nigerian forward - and Napoli brought in Romelu Lukaku from Stamford Bridge to replace him. Elsewhere, the big news concerns fellow Chelsea outcast Raheem Sterling, who is on the verge of signing a loan deal with Arsenal. While the transfer window has closed, deals with significan progress in the paperwork are granted extensions to get over the line.