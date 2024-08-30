Transfer deadline day recap: Chelsea miss out on Napoli striker as transfer window closes
The Napoli striker had a medical with the Saudi Pro League outfit, but it appears they have instead chosen to sign Ivan Toney from Brentford, after the England international also had a medical in London earlier today.
As the transfer window closed at 11pm, Chelsea had submitted a final offer to Napoli for the Nigerian forward, but having heard nothing back they consider the deal to be off. Speaking to Sky Sports News, Antoinio Conte let slip that he “doesn’t know” what to do with Osimhen, adding that he will likely still be at the Serie A club by tomorrow morning.
It comes after Chelsea spent all summer courting the Nigerian forward - and Napoli brought in Romelu Lukaku from Stamford Bridge to replace him. Elsewhere, the big news concerns fellow Chelsea outcast Raheem Sterling, who is on the verge of signing a loan deal with Arsenal. While the transfer window has closed, deals with significan progress in the paperwork are granted extensions to get over the line.
Here’s how transfer deadline day panned out:
Transfer Deadline Day LIVE
Key Events
- Victor Osimhen snubs Chelsea for £600,000-a-week Saudi Pro League move
- Federico Chiesa joins Liverpool for £12.5m
- Will Man United and Chelsea complete shock swap deal?
Osimhen to snub Chelsea for Saudi Arabia mega-deal
Chelsea look set to miss out on Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who is having a medical in Saudi Arabia today. The Nigerian forward has been the Blues’ top transfer target this summer, but would reportedly earn wages of £600,000 a week at Al Ahli.
Will Newcastle get Marc Guehi?
With Maxence Lacroix joining Crystal Palace from Wolfsburg, has the door been finally opened for Marc Guehi to join Newcastle? The Magpies have reportedly submitted multiple bids for the England international this summer.
Will Chelsea's back-up plan work out?
As already reported by NationalWorld, Chelsea’s back-up plan if they failed to sign Victor Osimhen was to chase Brentford striker Ivan Toney. Al Ahli were also interested in the England international - and we reported on Wednesday that if one went to Saudi Arabia, the other would probably join Chelsea.
Will that still end up being the case today?
Defender to leave Newcastle for Championship side - via Shields Gazette
Juventus pull out of Sancho bid
Despite apparently patching things up with manager Eric ten Hag, Jadon Sancho has been flirting with leaving Manchester United all summer. A move to PSG has not materialised, and this morning Sky in Italy has reported that Juventus are no longer interested.
There is talk of a swap deal between United and Chelsea for Sancho and Raheem Sterling. The latter’s future is also up in the air after being exiled by new manager Enzo Maresca.
Manuel Ugarte, here we go
Bournemouth to keep hold of defender
Al Ahli agree deal for Ivan Toney
Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli have agreed a £40m deal for Ivan Toney, according to Sky Sports News.
It comes just moments after the Saudi club made arrangements to also sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen for £67.3m. Both players were top of Chelsea’s shopping list... and both snubbed the Blues for the same club.
Chelsea fans in shambles
Brighton hope to complete Billy Gilmour sale
Brighton are optimistic that they can sell midfielder Billy Gilmour to Napoli before the transfer window closes. With Osimhen’s Al Ahli move, the Italian gians could have a fair bit of cash knocking around...
Chelsea fans "embarrassed" by striker snubs
Maupay leaves Everton on deadline day
Neal Maupay has left Everton for Marseille on loan - he started 14 games for the Toffees in the Premier League last season, scoring six goals.
Osimhen has not given green light to Saudi club
Could the Napoli striker still have his heart set on Stamford Bridge? This is likely going to be the big story of the day...
Soler in, Ward-Prowse out at West Ham
After weeks of negotiation, West Ham have agreed a deal in principle with PSG for midfielder Carlos Soler. Meanwhile, the Hammers have also agreed to sell set-piece specialist James Ward-Prowse to Nottingham Forest - albeit on loan.
Both players are heading to their respective new clubs for medicals today.
