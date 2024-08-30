Manchester United midfielder leaves for Napoli just hours before transfer window closes
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Scottish midfielder has joined Napoli for a currently undisclosed fee, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claiming that “all parties involved” have now signed the paperwork.
It comes just hours before the transfer window closes at 11pm today (August 30). Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag had been keen on keeping hold of McTominay, as the midfield is one area he has not significantly strengthened over the summer.
McTominay has been at Old Trafford for 12 years, but flew out to Italy yesterday to complete his deal with the Serie A side. It’s thought the deal could be worth somewhere in the region of £25m, according to Football365.
In a press conference earlier today, ten Hag said: “It’s a little bit mixed, I’m very happy for him. “It’s also [a good deal] for us, but it is mixed because I wouldn’t prefer to lose him because he’s Manchester United in everything.
“He was so important for our team, for Manchester United, but unfortunately it’s the rules. We have to discuss the rules, when you have to sell and obviously homegrown and academy players bring more value, that’s not the right thing to do.
“But I think for everyone, for all parts it’s a good deal, for Scott he’s happy with it, for Napoli a very good player, but also for us.”
McTominay, 27, could be joined by compatriot Billy Gilmour at Napoli, with the Brighton midfielder heavily linked with the club earlier today. Napoli are also offloading striker Victor Osimhen - although at the time of publication it is unknown whether he will join Chelsea, or Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.