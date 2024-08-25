Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mikel Merino has completed his Arsenal medical ahead of joining the Gunners for £33m, according to reports.

The Real Sociedad midfielder has been top of Arsenal’s shopping list all summer, despite Mikel Arteta also being linked with the likes of Nico Williams. Merino was a key player in Spain’s Euros 2024 campaign, where they beat England in the final to take home the trophy.

A deal was agreed in principle earlier this week, which is thought to be somewhere in the region of £33m. Now, Merino has taken a step further towards donning the red and white London kit.

Mikel Merino has completed his Arsenal medical. | Getty Images

Posting on X, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said: “Mikel Merino has completed his medical as new Arsenal player with clubs exchanging documents, deal being sealed. €32m fixed fee, €5m add-ons and contract until June 2028 plus option for further season.”

Arsenal have made a strong start to their Premier League campaign, beating Aston Villa 2-0 yesterday (August 25) and getting the same result against Wolves last weekend. If all the paperwork goes through, Merino should be available for an Emirates debut against Brighton on Saturday, August 31.