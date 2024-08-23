Mikel Merino is on the cusp of signing for Arsenal. | Getty Images

Arsenal are set to complete the signing of one of their main transfer targets imminently.

The summer transfer window is just seven days away from its conclusion. Clubs in the Premier League - including Arsenal - are working feverishly to get deals over the line.

The Gunners are set to seal their biggest signing of the summer soon - additionally, an Arsenal legend has warned them against the prospect of signing a Chelsea outcast.

Mikel Merino ‘on his way’ to Arsenal with official announcement imminent

The Mikel Merino transfer saga at Arsenal seems to be finally coming to an end - and it’s a happy end for Gunners fans. He is ‘on his way’ to north London at the moment and the deal should become official soon.

This is according to a post on X (formerly Twitter) from Fabrizio Romano, who wrote: “Mikel Merino, on his way to London today as planned! He’s travelling to England in order to complete his move to Arsenal, medical tests and contract signing booked. Deal until June 2028 plus option until 2029.”

Martin Keown advises Arsenal against signing Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling has become something of a forgotten man at Chelsea after he was left out of the matchday squad for their first Premier League game of the season against Manchester City. This has opened the door for clubs to make a move - however, Martin Keown does not think the Gunners should exercise this option.

When asked if Arsenal should sign Sterling on TalkSPORT, Keown replied: “No. I don’t think I would (take him at Arsenal). I do rate this guy as a very good player. But I think, when he played for Man City, he did his best work off the ball. When you look what Pep did, it was all off the ball movement. When he has the ball, he does too much and he doesn’t get past his man.”