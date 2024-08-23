Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Arsenal are showing an interest in one of the 2024 Euros’ brightest talents - but will likely struggle to secure his signature.

Since his breakout performance at the Euros, Nico Williams has been the name on everyone’s lips this summer, with the likes of Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Manchester City all reportedly interested in the winger.

The 22-year-old scored nine goals and 18 assists for Athletic Bilbao in La Liga last season, before bagging three more goal contributions for Spain at the international tournament, helping them to beat England in the final. Now, despite being handed the club’s prestigious number 10 shirt, Williams could be out of the door if a club triggers his £49m release clause.

Nico Williams was one of Spain’s standout players at the Euros this summer. | Getty Images

According to Barca Centre, Barcelona’s sporting director Deco told a fan that Williams had rejected the club’s advances. But football journalist David Ornstein believes Arsenal could be his eventual destination - but with one major caviat.

Speaking on the Duncan Castles podcast, Ornstein said: “The one that Mikel Arteta and those involved at Arsenal really like is Nico Williams, but he’s the apple of everybody’s eye. The problem there is he’s already on a really high wage, which would only increase when he comes to a league such as the Premier League and a release clause in his contract that would need to be paid in full.

“It would appear he’s going to be staying.”

Arsenal have already signed the likes of Riccardo Calafiori this summer, and are on the verge of confirming Williams’ compatriot Mikel Merino’s transfer from Real Sociedad. Williams currently earns £171,000 a week at Bilbao, but could be asking for as much as £300,000 from any potential suitors.