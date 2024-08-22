Could Jadon Sancho be set for Barcelona? | Getty Images

Barcelona could make a move for a Manchester United winger.

Manchester United are gearing up for their second Premier League game of the season, when they take on Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium in the early kick-off on Saturday. In the meantime, let’s take a look at the Red Devils’ transfer exploits from today.

Barcelona could make a move for a forgotten man at Manchester United, though there are certain complications regarding their financial situation and unwillingness to spend money. While this is happening, a young midfielder at Old Trafford is set to make the jump to Legia Warsaw in the Ekstraklasa.

Barcelona ‘considering’ move for Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho

La Liga giants Barceloan are now ‘considering’ a transfer move for Manchester United cast-off Jadon Sancho, according to a recent report from Spanish outlet SPORT. While they do not want to bring the former Borussia Dortmund star to the Nou Camp on a permanent basis, they are interested in the possibility of a loan deal.

Meanwhile, on United’s end, they would require Barcelona to pay Sancho’s wages in full before they would be open to sanctioning the move. Given the Catalonian club’s ongoing financial woes, this could prove to be an obstacle for them. They are not the only ones in the race, either - Chelsea are also thought to be interested in Sancho’s services.

Maxi Oyedele to make transfer move to Legia Warsaw

Polish U21s international Maxi Oyedele could soon move to the country he plays for as Legia Warsaw have reportedly agreed a deal to sign the player on a permanent basis from United. The deal will also include a sell-on clause.

This is according to a post on X (formerly Twitter) from Fabrizio Romano, who wrote: “Legia Warsaw have agreed deal to sign Maxi Oyedele from Manchester United on permanent transfer. It will include a sell-on clause as 2004 born midfielder is already in Poland.”