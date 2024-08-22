Giorgi Mamardashvili could soon move to Liverpool. | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool could soon complete the transfer of a highly rated goalkeeper.

Eight days are left in the summer transfer window. Compared to last year, it has been a relatively conservative period for clubs in the Premier League - nevertheless, there is still plenty of time for marquee signings to be pushed through. What is happening in the rumour mill today?

Liverpool could soon announce the arrival of a coveted shot stopper who plays in La Liga - meanwhile, a Newcastle United transfer target has told his current club he will not be signing a new deal with all the attention being thrown his way.

Liverpool closing in on signing Giorgi Mamardashvili

A deal that would see Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili join Liverpool is ‘on the verge’ of completion. While he will not play for the Reds this season, as Valencia have included a clause that will see him remain at the club on loan for the rest of the campaign, the deal is nonetheless in its ‘final stages.

This is according to a post on X (formerly Twitter) from Fabrizio Romano, who wrote: “The agreement between Liverpool and Valencia for Giorgi Mamardashvili is on the verge of being completed. There are still final steps needed on payment terms and deal structure. Fee will be €35m, sell-on clause and staying at least one year on loan at Valencia.”

Marc Guehi tells Crystal Palace he will not sign contract extension amid Newcastle interest

The Marc Guehi transfer saga has another twist - the England international has informed Crystal Palace that he will not be signing an extension on his current deal at Selhurst Park, according to Football Insider.

His existing contract with the Eagles is due to expire in 2026 - as such, they could be forced to sell him sooner than they would have liked. Newcastle United are the main competitors for his signature and they have already had a slew of bids rejected for the player this summer. Currently, Palace are standing firm on Guehi’s £70 million asking price, but this latest development could lower their expectations.