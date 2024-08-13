Arsenal still have an interest in Nico Williams. | Getty Images

Arsenal are still interested in a highly rated winger who plays in La Liga.

We are now entering the final weeks of the 2024 summer transfer window. This summer has been in stark contrast to 2023, when Arsenal signed Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber - do they have time to make another marquee transfer before August 30?

The Gunners retain their interest in a winger who plays for Athletic Bilbao and the Spanish national team - meanwhile, Bournemouth are looking to sign an Arsenal striker after one of their key players moved to Tottenham Hotspur. Arsenal are happy for the player to leave - but can the Cherries meet their valuation of the player?

Arsenal still have ‘interest’ in Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams

Arsenal still have an interest in Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams, despite a potential transfer being ‘highly unlikely’, according to a report from CaughtOffside. While the chances of a transfer taking place this summer are remote, the Gunners could mount a serious effort to bring him on board next year.

Nevertheless, Williams remains on Mikel Arteta’s wish list. Last season, the 22 year old made 37 appearances in all competitions, scoring 8 goals and notching up 19 assists along the way. Additionally, he was also part of the Spain team that won Euro 2024.

Bournemouth linked with move for Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal have been looking to sell home grown star Eddie Nketiah this summer, as the Gunners attempt to bolster their striker options. Recently, they have found a potential suitor for the player - none other than AFC Bournemouth, according to a report from The Athletic.

After the Cherries’ top striker, Dominic Solanke, left to join Tottenham for a fee of £65 million, they have been searching for a replacement. They have identified Nketiah as their new top priority. Bournemouth have yet to submit an official offer for the player, but nevertheless, their interest in the former Leeds United loanee remains apparent.