Dele Alli could make a dramatic return to football next month. | Getty Images

Dele Alli has not played a game since opening up about his mental health in an interview with Gary Neville

The 2024 summer transfer window has officially closed but one player that could still be on the move in the coming days is two-time PFA Young Player of the Year winner Dele Alli, according to reports.

The MK Dons academy graduate, who last played for Everton in the Premier League in August 2022, is currently without a club and did not play for the entirety of last season due to injury.

Last summer, the 28-year-old bravely opened up about his upbringing as a child in an interview with Gary Neville and vowed that he would do everything possible to try to return to his best after a difficult period both on and off the pitch.

The 37-time England international, who scored 51 goals in 181 Premier League games during an incredible seven-year stint at Tottenham has been training with the Toffees at their training base throughout pre-season, with Sean Dyche hinting that Alli still could be offered a new deal at Goodison Park.

Speaking ahead of the new season, Dyche told reporters: “He is not ready to play yet, he has not played in a long time.”

In regards to his contract, he added: “Well we haven’t gone down that road yet because he’s not ready to play yet. You have to be able to play to know what the future holds.”

However, French outlet La Voix Des Dogues understands that Lille have also entered the race to sign the midfielder and could be willing to offer him a career lifeline in Ligue 1.

Lille finished last season in fourth position and would be able to offer Alli a return to the Champions League, where he once thrived for Tottenham by reaching the final in 2019. They have started the season with two successive wins and could see Alli as a potential coup if they can get him back to his best form.