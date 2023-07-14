Dele Alli opened up about his childhood trauma and sleeping pill addiction during an emotional interview with Gary Neville

Dele Alli’s girlfriend Cindy Kimberly voices support for footballer. (Getty Images)

Dele Alli’s girlfriend Cindy Kimberly voiced her support for her partner on social media after his emotional interview with Gary Neville on the YouTube show The Overlap.

Alli, who was coached by Neville in the England national team, also discussed some of the most difficult aspects of his footballing career. He admitted that he was addicted to sleeping pills and had previously turned to excessive drinking.

The England international is hoping to revive his career in the Premier League ahead of the 2023/24 season and revealed that he is now in the best place he has ever been mentally.

But who is Dele Alli’s girlfriend Cindy Kimberly and how did she establish herself as a star on social media?

Here is everything you need to know.

Who is Cindy Kimberly?

Kimberly is a well known model and Instagram influencer who has been on the cover of Sports Illustrated.(Getty Images)

Cindy Kimberly was born in Amsterdam, Netherlands on November 16, 1998. She is half Spanish and half Indonesian.

Kimberly is a well known model and Instagram influencer who has been on the cover of Sports Illustrated. She also promotes a number of famous brands on social media such as Vogue, Saint Laurent and Gigi Studios.

The model also launched her own clothing brand called Loba by Cindy Kimberly. The page currently has 20,400 followers on Instagram.

How did Cindy Kimberly become famous?

Cindy Kimberly rose to stardom when she was 17 years old.

Kimberly ran a social media account which was a dedicated space for fans of Justin Bieber. In 2015, one of her posts was shared by the famous singer and Bieber captioned the post: “OMG who is this??”

The post later went viral on social media and Kimberly has since established herself as a popular figure in the world of social media.

The model explained that she was earning just £2.90 an hour as a babysitter in Spain at the time and explained that the post changed her life.

Kimberly told the Daily Mail: “It seems like a fairytale. A friend of mine often used to joke that one day I’d be one of the girls he talked about and I didn’t believe her.”

She added: “My life’s changed positively since Justin appeared in my life. At the beginning I felt completely overwhelmed and didn’t know how to deal with it, but now I’m getting used to it.”

How many followers does Cindy Kimberly have on Instagram?

Cindy Kimberly has established herself as a huge presence on social media and she now has over 7.1 million followers on Instagram.

How long has she been dating Dele Alli?

Dele Alli and Cindy Kimberly were first pictured together during a holiday in Capri in June 2022.