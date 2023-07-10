Championship winners Burnley host Premier League holders Man City in the curtain raiser for the 2023/24 season

The Premier League have confirmed the August and September TV matches ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

This season promises to be a thrilling campaign with plenty of twists and turns and the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle have all invested heavily in the transfer market in a bid to bridge the gap between themselves and treble-winners Manchester City.

Meanwhile the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham are hoping to improve under new management as they adjust to an unusual season without European football.

At the other end of the table the Premier League also welcomes three newly promoted teams with Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton all aiming to beat the drop.

The usual suspects of Sky Sports and Amazon will be battling for the TV rights along with the newly formed TNT Sport which replaced BT Sport earlier this summer.

But which Premier League games are live this season and how can fans keep up to date with all of the action?

Here is everything you need to know.

Which Premier League games are live in August?

Man City lifted the treble last season. (Getty Images)

The 32nd Premier League season begins at Turf Moor with Championship winners Burnley hosting Premier League champions Manchester City.

The fixtures pits former Citizens captain Vincent Kompany against his former manager Pep Guardiola in a blockbuster opener on Friday 11 August.

The opening weekend of Premier League action could also see debuts for summer signings Kai Havertz and Sandro Tonali. As Arsenal host Nottingham Forest and Newcastle entertain Aston Villa on Saturday 12 August.

The first super sunday of the season sees Ange Postecoglu take charge of Tottenham for the first time against Brentford.

While former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino begins life at Stamford Bridge with a tricky fixture against Liverpool.

Here is a rundown of all the Premier League action from August (All times BST)

Friday 11 August

Burnley vs Manchester City - Sky Sports (8pm)

Saturday 12 August

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest - TNT Sports (12.30pm)

Newcastle vs Aston Villa - Sky Sports (5.30pm)

Sunday 13 August

Brentford vs Tottenham - Sky Sports (2pm)

Chelsea vs Liverpool - Sky Sports (4.30pm)

Monday 14 August

Man Utd vs Wolves - Sky Sports (8pm)

Saturday 19 August

Tottenham vs Man Utd - Sky Sports (5.30pm)

Man City vs Newcastle - TNT Sports (8pm)

Sunday 20 August

Aston Villa vs Everton - Sky Sports (2pm)

West Ham vs Chelsea - Sky Sports (4.30pm)

Monday 21 August

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal - Sky Sports (8pm)

Friday 25 August

Chelsea vs Luton Town - Sky Sports (8pm)

Saturday 26 August

Bournemouth vs Tottenham - TNT Sport (12.30pm)

Brighton vs West Ham - Sky Sports (5.30pm)

Sunday 27 August

Sheffield United vs Manchester City - Sky Sports (2pm)

Newcastle vs Liverpool - Sky Sports (4.30pm)

Which Premier League games are live in September?

Luton Town are competing in the Premier League for the first time. (Getty Images)

Friday 1 September

Luton Town vs West Ham - Sky Sports (8pm)

Saturday 2 September

Sheffield United vs Everton - TNT Sports (12.30pm)

Brighton vs Newcastle - Sky Sports (5.30pm)

Sunday 3 September

Crystal Palace vs Wolves - Sky Sports (2pm)

Arsenal vs Man Utd - Sky Sports (4.30pm)

Saturday 16 September

Wolves vs Liverpool - TNT Sports (12.30pm)

Everton vs Arsenal - Sky Sports (5.30pm)

Sunday 17 September

Bournemouth vs Chelsea - Sky Sports (2pm)

Newcastle vs Brentford - Sky Sports (4.30pm)

Saturday 23 September

Brentford vs Everton - Sky Sports (5.30pm)

Burnley vs Man Utd - TNT Sports (8pm)

Sunday 24 September

Arsenal vs Tottenham - Sky Sports (2pm)

Sheffield United vs Newcastle - Sky Sports (4.30pm)

Saturday 30 September

Aston Villa vs Brighton - TNT Sports (12.30pm)

Tottenham vs Liverpool - Sky Sports (5.30pm)

Which Premier League games are live in October?

Chelsea are hoping to improve under new manager Mauricio Pochettino. (Getty Images)

The Premier League has confirmed two fixtures so far for the October schedule and we can expect further updates closer to the time.

Sunday 1 October sees Nottingham Forest take on Brentford at 2pm in front of the Sky Sports camera.

