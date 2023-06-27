Gary Neville will join the likes of Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies and Steven Bartlett in the latest series of Dragon’s Den

Gary Neville will appear on the new series of Dragon's Den. (Getty Images)

Former Manchester United footballer Gary Neville is set to appear as a guest star in the upcoming series of Dragon’s Den.

The long-running BBC series gives budding entrepreneurs an opportunity to present their unique business idea to a panel of wealthy and distinguished investors. The contestants are each pitching for financial investment while offering a stake in their company in return.

Neville is best known for his appearances as a pundit and commentator for Sky Sports. However, the former Premier League winning captain is no stranger to the world of business away from the TV screens.

This is everything you need to know - including Neville’s net worth, his business history and when he’ll be appearing on the BBC show.

When is Gary Neville appearing on Dragon’s Den?

Gary Neville is best known for his career as a football pundit with Sky. (Getty Images)

Neville has agreed to join the cast of Dragon’s Den and will appear as a guest judge in the new series. The football pundit will also be joined by Khloe Karadashian’s business partner Emma Grede during series 21.

Filming has already started in Manchester, with Neville joining returning investors Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies and Steven Bartlett.

Neville previously appeared as a guest on Bartlett’s YouTube podcast Diary Of A CEO in August 2022.

The new series of Dragon’s Den will arrive on BBC One and the iPlayer in 2024 - no specific date has been announced yet.

What has been said?

Neville expressed his excitement ahead of his Dragon’s Den appearance, and has claimed he wants to use his experience to help the entrepreneurs reach their full potential.

The former Manchester United footballer said: “I am excited to join the Dragons, and to meet the entrepreneurs brave enough to face us in the Den. I hope my personal journey shows that you can take the experiences you’ve had in one part of your career and use them to do something entirely different and make it a success.”

He added: “Business is all about managing people and managing yourself and I’m looking forward to sharing my experience to help the entrepreneurs we’ll meet in the Den reach their potential.”

Who is Gary Neville?

Gary Neville lifted eight Premier League titles at Manchester United. (Getty Images)

Neville is an eight time Premier League winner who spent the entirety of his career with Manchester United, from 1992 to 2011.

Neville progressed from the Manchester United academy alongside his brother Phil Neville as well as fellow club icon David Beckham who is the co-owner of Inter Miami.

The likes of Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt and Ryan Giggs also progressed from the academy in the class of 1992.

Neville represented England on 85 occasions and worked as assistant manager after his retirement alongside Roy Hodgson from 2012 to 2016.

What’s his business history like?

Gary Neville co-owns Salford City. (Getty Images)

Neville enjoyed a long and successful football career for Manchester United and it was during this time that he started out as a property developer.

The footballer continued this passion after his retirement and he has built a business empire that spans property, hospitality, education, media and sport. His Stock Exchange Hotel is one of the top hotels in Manchester.

Neville was closely associated with Salford City FC alongside his class of 92 team mates and he worked as CEO from 2014 until 2022. He still owns a 10% share in the League Two club.

He also presents a sports podcast known as the Overlap which has seen him interview famous guests such as Tyson Fury, Alan Shearer, Oleksandr Usyk and Paul Scholes.

Gary Neville net worth

Neville has an estimated net worth of around £19.6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.