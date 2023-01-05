Stephen Bartlett hints that this year’s Dragon’s Den will reflect the cost of living crisis facing the UK

Dragon’s Den 2023 panel including Steven Bartlett, Peter Jones, Deboarah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, and Sara Davies. (Pic: BBC)

Dragons Den will return in 2023 for a landmark 20th series.

The hit TV series gives budding entrepreneurs an opportunity to present their unique business idea to a panel of five wealthy and distinguished investors. The contestants are each pitching for a financial investment while offering a stake in the company in return.

Over the years the show has helped launch a number of successful business ventures such as Levi Roots Reggae Reggae sauce, Wonderbly’s children’s books and Razzamataz Theatre Schools.

But when will Dragon’s Den 2023 air and who is in the cast for this year’s show?

Here is everything you need to know.

When does the new series of Dragon’s Den start?

The new series of Dragon’s Den will start on Thursday 5 January. The show’s newest dragon Steven Bartlett teased the return date of the show to his Linkedin followers by posting: “We’re back. 5 January! BBC One.

“[Hundreds] of new entrepreneurs, a new economic backdrop, but the same fire as last year! Will you be watching?”

How to watch the new series of Dragon’s Den

The 20th series of Dragon’s Den will be shown live on BBC One at 8pm.

You can also keep up to date with all the episodes by streaming the show on the BBC iPlayer which is available for you to download on your mobile phone or tablet device.

Who is in the cast for Dragon’s Den?

The contestants will have to impress five dragons on this year’s show. Stephen Bartlett will return for a third series on the show, the host of the hit YouTube podcast Diary Of A CEO joined Dragon’s Den in May 2021 and became the youngest ever investor on the long running BBC Show at 28 years of age.

Original panellist Peter Jones will return for a 20th series. Jones made his money through companies such as Phones International Group, Red Letter Day and the Peter Jones TV production company. He is the last surviving member of the original panel.

Long running panellist Deboarah Meaden will also return for another series. Meaden joined the show in season three in 2006 and shot to wealth through a multimillion-pound family holiday business.

Deborah Meaden has been a regular panelist on Dragon’s Den since 2006. (Getty Images)

Touker Suleyman remains on the panel for a seventh year. Suleyman joined Dragon’s Den in 2015 and is best known for making his fortune through retail ventures such as UK shirt maker Hawes & Curtis and fashion label Ghost.

Founder of Crafter’s Companion Sara Davies will also remain on the show. Davies joined the show in 2019 and replaced former panellist Jenny Campbell.

What to expect from Dragon’s Den 2023

Stephen Bartlett has claimed that the new series of Dragon’s Den will reflect on the financial climate that the country is in at the moment whilst giving hope and optimism to entrepreneurs.

While promoting the new series Bartlett said: “People are struggling, the tectonic plates underneath them have moved, but despite that there is still a huge amount of entrepreneurial hope and optimism in the Den. As it relates to the Dragons, the temperature in the den is hotter than ever before - more fire, more fun and lots of businesses getting funded.

Bartlett added: “I want to capitalise on the opportunity. I’m looking for businesses that have smart founders, solving real problems, that have the intelligence and financial fundamentals to navigate through these tumultuous times.”

How to apply to Dragon’s Den

If you have a great business idea to put forward to the Dragons, then you can apply for the show on the BBC Website.