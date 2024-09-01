Romeo Beckham leaves Brentford FC to pursue career in fashion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Beckham has quit football. Well, Romeo Beckham has.

While his dad, former England and Manchester United player David is still heavily involved with his Major League Soccer club Inter Miami in America, his middle son Romeo has decided to leave Brentford, where he had been playing for the B team.

His mother’s interests have lured him away from his father’s as he has reportedly turned down a new contract with Brentford in order to concentrate on a fashion career - just as Victoria Beckham transitioned from being best known as Posh Spice to heading her own fashion brand.

Romeo had been attached to Inter Miami but moved to Brentford in 2023. There are several players at Brentford B with famous parents, including Louise and Jamie Redknapp’s son Beau, who signed this week, Max Dickov who is the son for former Manchester City striker Paul Dickov, and Max Wilcox, whose dad is former Blackburn and Leeds winger Jason Wilcox, who is now Manchester United’s technical director.

A source said told a national newspaper: “Romeo has decided to hang up his football boots and devote his time to his fashion career. He has loved his time at Brentford but needs to focus his attention on fashion, which is where his passion lies. Romeo has recently signed with a top fashion agent in Paris and has his sights set on working with some ­massive brands.”

Romeo was previously attached to Arsenal when he was a teenager, and became the face of Puma in 2021 in a deal worth £1.2m. He has modelled for Yves Saint Laurent.

After Romeo signed last year, Brentford’s director of football Phil Giles praised his character and insisted his signing was based solely on his football ability.

Talking to the High Performance ­podcast last year, he said: “Had he come in and been like, ‘I’m a Beckham,’ that would have been a disaster for us. But he is not like that at all. He’s like his dad in that he is a humble guy with a good work ethic and wants to do extra hours on the training round.”