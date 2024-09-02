Erik ten Hag sets embarrassing Manchester United record after weekend loss to Liverpool

Manchester United have had a far from ideal start to the Premier League this season.

The opening day victory against Fulham will already seem like a distant memory to some Manchester United fans, following a 2-1 defeat to Brighton and last weekend’s 3-0 loss to Liverpool.

Sunday’s (September 1) game, which saw Luiz Dias grab a brace before Mo Salah fired home the third goal, also sees manager Erik ten Hag set a club record - but for all the wrong reasons. The Dutchman defended his stance following the game, saying “it is not like I am Harry Potter.”

The Liverpool defeat is the first time a Manchester United manager has lost 3-0 at home three times in the space of 12 months.

Speaking to the BBC after the game, ten Hag said: “It is not like I am Harry Potter - you have to acknowledge that. For three players it was their first start of the season.

“Manuel Ugarte did not play one minute - he needs to build his fitness. Then we have to build him into the team. I am sure he will contribute to our team. It will take a couple of weeks, maybe even a month. That is the same for a lot of players.”

Ugarte, who was finally brought to Old Trafford on deadline day, was not registered in time to play this weekend, and so watched on from the sidelines. Three games into the season, Manchester United sit 14th in the Premier League table.

