Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Manchester United have had a far from ideal start to the Premier League this season.

The opening day victory against Fulham will already seem like a distant memory to some Manchester United fans, following a 2-1 defeat to Brighton and last weekend’s 3-0 loss to Liverpool.

Sunday’s (September 1) game, which saw Luiz Dias grab a brace before Mo Salah fired home the third goal, also sees manager Erik ten Hag set a club record - but for all the wrong reasons. The Dutchman defended his stance following the game, saying “it is not like I am Harry Potter.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Liverpool defeat is the first time a Manchester United manager has lost 3-0 at home three times in the space of 12 months.

Speaking to the BBC after the game, ten Hag said: “It is not like I am Harry Potter - you have to acknowledge that. For three players it was their first start of the season.

“Manuel Ugarte did not play one minute - he needs to build his fitness. Then we have to build him into the team. I am sure he will contribute to our team. It will take a couple of weeks, maybe even a month. That is the same for a lot of players.”

Ugarte, who was finally brought to Old Trafford on deadline day, was not registered in time to play this weekend, and so watched on from the sidelines. Three games into the season, Manchester United sit 14th in the Premier League table.