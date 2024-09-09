Everton are looking to sign a former title winner. | AFP via Getty Images

Everton are looking to snap up a free agent - but they aren’t alone.

We are in the midst of an international break - Premier League football is due to return this weekend. Before then, let’s take a look at what the rumour mill has for us today.

Everton, alongside two other Premier League clubs, are looking to sign a Turkish international on a free transfer - meanwhile, an Ipswich Town star has been abruptly sent home from international duty after breaking curfew rules within his squad.

Everton competing with Leicester City and Bournemouth for Yusuf Yazici

Everton have been linked with a most for 45 cap Turkish international Yusuf Yazici, following the 27 year old’s release from LOSC Lille. They are not alone in their pursuit, however - Bournemouth and Leicester City are also thought to be interested in the player.

This is according to a recent report from TEAMtalk. An effective attacking presence, Yazici made 42 appearances in all competitions for Lille last season, scoring 12 goals and notching up four assists along the way. Everton’s precarious financial situation means that they are unable to splash out on big money transfers at the moment - as such, this could prove to be a canny deal for the Toffees if they can get it over the line.

Ipswich Town’s Arijanet Muric ‘sent home’ from international duty with Kosovo

One of Ipswich Town’s star summer signings, Arijanet Muric, was at the centre of controversy while on international duty with Kosovo. He, alongside teammates Edon Zhegrova and Florent Muslija, were reportedly seen in a bar - this broke team rules, as it was after the imposed curfew.

Kosovo confirmed this in a statement, in which they wrote: “Arjanet Muric, Edon Zhegrova and Florent Muslija, have left the national team gathering due to breaking the regulations of the national team established by the manager and the federation.”

The 25 year old has hit back after the news became public, saying: “The decision for us was not fair at all and the rumours that are circulating are not true at all."