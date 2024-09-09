A veteran BBC broadcaster is leaving the network after 50 years - and plans to go out with a bang.

Garry Richardson, famed for his interviews with the likes of Bill Clinton and Nelson Mandela, is leaving the Today programme after 43 years - and five decades after he joined the BBC fully. Richardson, 67, is rumored to have also been an inspiration for Steve Coogan's character Alan Partridge.

His connection to the character was significant enough that he once asked Coogan directly: “Was I the original Alan Partridge?” but Coogan respnded that “there were many before you.” Reflecting on the similarities between himself and the fictional broadcaster, Richardson added: "There's a bit of Alan Partridge in every sports broadcaster."

In an interview with The Times, Richardson revealed his anxiety about his final appearance on the BBC Radio 4 programme, confessing he is “worried to death” about his last morning on air, which is scheduled for Monday, September 9. Recalling his early love for football, Richardson said: “As a young boy, I was playing in a trial match for Southampton Football Club but gave a penalty kick away in the opening ten minutes.

“In a way, I'm glad I didn't make it - you have a much longer career in broadcasting. I've been lucky, but I've also made my own luck.”

Richardson's career in broadcasting began during his teenage years when he would pretend to be a DJ in his bedroom. At 17, he traveled to London and met Radio 2 presenter Tony Brandon at a fair, catching the eye of Brandon's producer, who invited him for a tour of the BBC's Broadcasting House.

This led to his first role at the BBC as a junior clerk in the archives at Caversham Park in Reading, where he earned an annual salary of £909. Reflecting on this experience, Richardson said: "It was like having history in your hands because they had all the personal files of the great stars - Morecambe and Wise, Tommy Cooper, and Arthur Askey.

He fondly remembered reading through these files, saying, "I used to sit and read them. Their letters were from before they were famous, asking for auditions, and then you'd read their audition reports. With Tommy Cooper, they said, 'hopeless magician, all his tricks went wrong,' which of course was the essence of the gag.”