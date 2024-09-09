Heartbreaking tributes have been paid after a footballer died following a bizarre collision during a match last week.

Goalkeeper Johnson Shumba sustained major injuries after clashing with an opponent as his club Lusumbami FC took on against Hwange FC Reserves. The Zimbabwean, reportedly in his 20s, was rushed to Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo but died from his injuries.

Lusumbami FC, competing in Zimbabwe’s Matabeleland North Province Division Two League, announced the news via social media, and led the tributes to their former goalie.

Johnson Shumba died after colliding with another player. | Facebook

A statement from the club said: “It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the passing of our beloved goalkeeper, Johnson Shumba, this morning at Mpilo Hospital. Our hearts go out to the Shumba family, the entire football community, and the Lusumbami FC family in this incredibly difficult time.”

Shumba died on Wednesday, September 4, reports confirmed.

Also paying tribute, fan Imraan Cassim said: “Oh no, this is terrible news. Thoughts and prayers are with the family.” Liberty Mzila added: “So sad, may his soul rest in peace.”