Tributes paid as footballer dies in Honduras after contracting dengue fever

A footballer has died after contracting dengue fever in South America.

Tributes have been paid to Olancho FC player Julio Cesar Hernandez, who died on Sunday, September 1. It comes as cases of dengue fever reach more than two million - in the Americas alone.

Hernandez was rushed to Brother Pedro Catacamas Hospital in Catacamas last week, before being transferred to Tegucigalpa for further treatment. Sadly, doctors were unable to save his life.

Footballer Julio Cesar Hernandez died after contracting dengue fever. | Facebook

Olancho FC play in the top division in Honduras, and the club led the tributes to their former player. A statement said: “Julio Cesar Hernandez leaves a void that is impossible to fill for those who knew him, always remembering him for his charisma and passion for football.

“In these difficult times, we join in solidarity and accompany the entire Hernandez Caceres family, as well as his friends and loved ones, in their grief.”

Paying tribute on social media, one Olancho fan said: “My God, I can't believe he's so full of life, he grew up with my son playing soccer, I can't imagine the pain of his mother.”

“We will always remember you for representing those colors and being a source of pride for your family and everyone who knew you,” another added.

