Person arrested by police in murder probe after former footballer was found dead in Sweden
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Ex-Welwyn Garden City FC star Juan Cifuentes had travelled to Denmark on a business trip alongside Farooq Abdulrazak in July, but both failed to return home. After being reported missing, both their bodies were found inside a Toyota in Sweden.
The pair were found on the same day that they were reported missing.
Following their deaths, a murder probe was launched, with police in the UK and Sweden working collaboratively on the investigation. According to the Swedish Prosecution Authority, Cifuentes and Abdulrazak rented the Toyota in Denmark just hours before their bodies were found. Now, one person has been arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting murder.
Cifuentes played for Welwyn Garden City during the club’s double-winning season in 2014/15. Following his death, manager Marc Weatherstone paid tribute to the former player.
He said: “[Cifuentes was] someone that became a close friend, a brilliant team mate, a father and husband. His legacy lives on in his children, who embody the love and values he instilled in them.”