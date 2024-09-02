Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have made an arrest after a former footballer was found dead inside a car in Sweden.

Ex-Welwyn Garden City FC star Juan Cifuentes had travelled to Denmark on a business trip alongside Farooq Abdulrazak in July, but both failed to return home. After being reported missing, both their bodies were found inside a Toyota in Sweden.

The pair were found on the same day that they were reported missing.

Juan Cifuentes (right) and Farooq Abdulrazak (left), from north London, were reported missing by their families while on a business trip to Scandinavia. | Facebook/Farooq Abdulrazak

Following their deaths, a murder probe was launched, with police in the UK and Sweden working collaboratively on the investigation. According to the Swedish Prosecution Authority, Cifuentes and Abdulrazak rented the Toyota in Denmark just hours before their bodies were found. Now, one person has been arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting murder.

Cifuentes played for Welwyn Garden City during the club’s double-winning season in 2014/15. Following his death, manager Marc Weatherstone paid tribute to the former player.

He said: “[Cifuentes was] someone that became a close friend, a brilliant team mate, a father and husband. His legacy lives on in his children, who embody the love and values he instilled in them.”