A GoFundMe page has been set up for footballer Dylan Akue who has tragically died at 21 | GoFundMe/Dylan Akue

Tributes have poured in for footballer Dylan Akue who won his club’s Player of the Year award last season.

Dylan Akue played for Sheppey Sports FC and the club took to X to pay tribute to their former player. Sheppey Sports FC said: “We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of our player Dylan Akue at the age of just 21.

“Dylan, who won our Player of the Year award last season, joined us and was instantly a big hit both on and off the pitch.

“His ability to beat a player, create chances and score goals was worth the admission price alone. His raw talent was exceptional and he had the attitude and personality to match it.

“Our thoughts are with his Family at this time and we will do what we can to support them throughout this.

“We love you Dylan!

“Rest in peace.”

In response to Sheppey Sports FC, Croydon FC said: “We at @Croydon_FC would like to send our deep condolences and prayers to Dylan’s family and friends and all at @SheppeySports FC. Dylan was the best friend of one of our players and we will hold a minute’s silence tomorrow at the Arena for Dylan.”

Another X user said: “Such heartbreaking news, condolences and thoughts to Dylan’s family and friends.”

Sheppey Sports FC also revealed that they have set up a GoFoundMe page on X and said: “We have set up a Go Fund Me page to help Dylan’s family with funeral costs and ensuring a great young lad gets the send off he deserves.

“We know how powrful the Non League codmmunity is and together we can help a family through a devastating time without having to worry too muchf financially.

“All donations are greatly appreciated and we thank you in advance for your contribution.”