Arsenal’s sporting director Edu | AFP via Getty Images

Edu is preparing to leave Premier League club Arsenal after half a decade behind the scenes at the Emirates.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former footballer, who played for the Gunners in the early 2000s, is reported to be leaving the club after some significant backroom changes, the Daily Mail has reported.

It has been reported that talks are ongoing with higher-ups at the club, with more details expected to emerge in the coming days. According to the Mail, this could be due to a reshuffling of responsibilities between senior staff members, which may have led to a power struggle within the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edu posing with Raheem Sterling, who joined Arsenal on loan at the end of the summer transfer window. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Considered to be one of the best sporting directors in world football, the Brazilian is also one of manager Mikel Arteta’s closest allies at the club. He is also responsible for bringing the likes of Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice to the club.

Rejoining Arsenal in 2019 as technical director, he was promoted to the position of sporting director in November 2022 - the first person to take this role at the Emirates.

What is Edu’s job?

As sporting director, Edu’s role is mainly to oversee the management of coaching staff. This includes Arteta himself, who reports to the Brazilian. Edu in turn then reports to chairman and co-owner, Stan Kroenke.

Although a different title to being director of football, Edu also has a part to play with player transfers, both in and out of the club. Among these transfers were the sales of both Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When coming to Arsenal, Edu arrived with a five-year plan, to improve the club by 2022/23. That season, Arsenal finished second in the league, and followed that up with another title fight with Manchester City the following year.

What is Edu’s salary?

Ever since he rejoined Arsenal in 2019, Edu’s salary has never been disclosed. But the Brazilian is famous for wanting to keep the club’s wage bill low - which has even been documented on film.

In the Amazon series All Or Nothing, which focused on Arsenal’s 2021/22 season, Edu said: “If a guy is performing and has a big salary, that's not a problem. When the player is 26-plus, big salary and he's not performing, he's killing you.

“You don't have a valuation to sell the player, the player is comfortable - Arsenal, London, beautiful, everything is fantastic - and a good salary; how many players with that kind of characteristics did we have in the past? 80 per cent of the squad.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Was Edu a good player?

Edu was famously part of Arsenal’s invincibles team - the squad that went an entire season unbeaten in the Premier League in 2003/04. He made 30 appearances that season, although 17 of these came from the bench.

Edu was part of Arsenal’s invincibles from 2003/04. | Ben Radford/Getty Images

Scoring two goals that season, Edu’s role in the invincibles run was a minor one since he was further down the pecking order than the likes of Patrick Vieira, Robert Pires and Gilberto Silva. Even Ray Parlour had more gametime that season.

But when he was on the pitch, Edu was known for his progressive, attacking play, and while he didn’t score too many goals he was more than happy to set his teammates up for glory.