Man United’s interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy will have his first proper test as Chelsea travel to Old Trafford this weekend. | Getty Images

Interim Man United manager Ruud van Nistelrooy will have his mettle tested when Chelsea travel to Old Trafford this weekend.

It’s been a hectic week in football, with Manchester United appointing Ruben Amorim as their new manager - he will start the job in a couple of weeks’ time - and Manchester City dropping to just 13 senior players as Pep Guardiola is plagued by an injury epidemic.

But regardless, everyone must field a full starting XI for this weekend’s games, and there are some cracking fixtures on the horizon.

Last week, both ChatGPT and I correctly predicted two results each, both taking credit for Everton and Fulham’s 1-1 draw. The AI also guessed Liverpool v Arsenal would end 2-2, while I predicted Chelsea’s 2-1 at home against Newcastle.

With a dead heat seven days ago, here are this week’s Premier League predictions.

Newcastle v Arsenal

ChatGPT: 1-2 | David George: 0-1

Newcastle have not been the same team they were last season, and are struggling to get any momentum going in the Premier League. The return of striker Alexander Isak will be a welcome addition for Eddie Howe, but I fear they will struggle to break through Arsenal’s defence - even with Gabriel’s absence.

On this fixture, ChatGPT said: “Arsenal has been strong this season, competing for top positions, while Newcastle has shown flashes of brilliance, especially at home.”

Bournemouth v Manchester City

ChatGPT: 0-3 | David George: 1-1

Uh oh, here comes the Bournemouth bias again...

ChatGPT said: “Bournemouth has been struggling against top teams, and with Manchester City aiming to keep pace with the league leaders, the Blues will likely take control.” While that might be the case, let’s not forget they are in complete crisis management mode right now.

With just 13 senior players - and rumours that goalkeeper Ederson could be playing in the midfield against Bournemouth - I think City will end up shutting up shop and settling for a 1-1 draw.

Ipswich Town v Leicester

ChatGPT: 1-2 | David George: 1-1

On this fixture, the AI said: “Expect a balanced contest but with Leicester’s edge in quality.” But ChatGPT also called it a Championship fixture, so who know what planet the machine is on...

I’m predicting another low-scoring game, that likely sees both Liam Delap and Jamie Vardy on the scoresheet for their respective teams.

Liverpool v Brighton

ChatGPT: 3-1 | David George: 2-1

Liverpool are one of the few top teams that haven’t been battered by injuries in the past few weeks, and I think this puts them in good standing compared to their immediate competition. Brighton, despite being buoyed by the return of Danny “Wele” Welbeck, will likely struggle at Anfield against a Liverpool side that is firing on all cylinders.

ChatGPT said: “Liverpool’s attacking prowess and home advantage make them favorites, though Brighton's dynamic play may challenge Liverpool's defense.”

Nottingham Forest v West Ham

ChatGPT: 1-2 | David George: 2-1

Nottingham Forest have been the surprise package of the season so far, sitting pretty in seventh place. West Ham, by contrast, have had a middling start to the season, with poor Jarrod Bowen doing everything to carry the side like Lady Gaga tried to carry the recent Joker movie.

ChatGPT believes that “West Ham's attacking players could make the difference,” but I think the AI has counted out the likes of Hudson-Odio, Elanga and the dominant Chris Wood (so long as he’s fit to play).

Southampton v Everton

ChatGPT: 1-1 | David George: 0-1

The battle of “meh” teams will be held at St Mary’s Stadium this weekend. Southampton are limping through the season like a fallen Grand National horse, whereas Everton are starting to show signs of life, albeit only defensively.

ChatGPT said: “Both teams are fighting for points near the lower half, making a closely contested, low-scoring match likely.”

Wolves v Crystal Palace

ChatGPT: 1-0 | David George: 1-0

For this fixture the AI said: “Wolves' recent performances suggest they may have a slight edge, although Crystal Palace’s defense could keep it tight.”

Indeed, Palace will have to pray their back line is up to the task, as going forward they have been nothing short of woeful this season. Manager Oliver Glasner needs a result from his side this weekend - but I just don’t see it happening.

Tottenham v Aston Villa

ChatGPT: 2-2 | David George: 3-3

Both myself and the AI think a draw is likely here, but with both teams so strong going forward this has all the makings of a total goalfest. ChatGPT said: “With both teams in good form and competing for European places, this could be a high-scoring draw.”

Tottenham may rue Heung-Min Son being sidelined by injury, but they have more than enough talent to keep pace with Watkins, Rogers et al.

Manchester United v Chelsea

ChatGPT: 1-0 | David George: 0-2

The AI seems to have been blindsided by historical bias here. Yes, Man United won mid-week in the Carabao Cup with a comprehensive 5-2 against Leicester, following the sacking of Erik ten Hag. But interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy will do well to keep an in-form Chelsea from running riot at Old Trafford on Sunday.

ChatGPT said: “United and Chelsea have been inconsistent, making this a potentially unpredictable game. Given United's recent home form, a narrow win is possible.”

Fulham v Brentford

ChatGPT: 1-1 | David George: 1-2

Brentford’s defensive form, especially away from home, has been less than stellar this season, and like ChatGPT I do fancy Fulham to get at least one goal in this one. The AI added that “Brentford's organised approach might lead to a balanced game,” which is true, but with Bryan Mbeumo in such fantastic form, how can you not back him to get the winner?