Pep Guardiola admitted he is worried about the number of injuries Manchester City currently have.placeholder image
Pep Guardiola admitted he is worried about the number of injuries Manchester City currently have. | AFP via Getty Images

FPL: The players to buy and sell in Fantasy Premier League ahead of gameweek 10

David George
By David George

Health Specialist

1st Nov 2024, 2:51pm

If you play fantasy football, there’s a good chance you have at least three or four players flagged right now.

Injuries are rife, and some teams like Manchester City are seeing their options dwindle - with just 13 senior players fit and two of them being goalkeepers.

For Fantasy Premier League players, the current fixture swing we are facing offers a great chance to bring in a differential or two and fly up the ranks.

Here are eight players that you should consider buying - or selling - before the gameweek deadline tomorrow morning.

With 21 FPL points in the past three games, with the fourth highest xGI for midfielders in recent fixtures, and just six per cent ownership, how Jarrod Bowen has slipped under the radar like this is beyond me.

1. BUY: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham)

With 21 FPL points in the past three games, with the fourth highest xGI for midfielders in recent fixtures, and just six per cent ownership, how Jarrod Bowen has slipped under the radar like this is beyond me. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Arsenal defender Gabriel is currently flagged due to injury, and manager Mikel Arteta said the Brazilian is still being "assessed". Loads of people are getting him out of their teams, and you should do the same.

2. SELL: Gabriel (Arsenal)

Arsenal defender Gabriel is currently flagged due to injury, and manager Mikel Arteta said the Brazilian is still being "assessed". Loads of people are getting him out of their teams, and you should do the same. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

With Manchester City down to just 13 senior players, there are rumours that goalkeeper Ederson - who started his career outfield - could play in the midfield this weekend. It would be the punt of the century to put him in your team, but if he returned you would be hauling big-time.

3. BUY: Ederson (Manchester City)

With Manchester City down to just 13 senior players, there are rumours that goalkeeper Ederson - who started his career outfield - could play in the midfield this weekend. It would be the punt of the century to put him in your team, but if he returned you would be hauling big-time. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Tottenham's record-breaking summer signing has not yet hit the heights he was achieving at AFC Bournemouth. He's playing 90 minutes most games, but just not getting the attacking returns right now.

4. SELL: Dominic Solanke (Tottenham Hotspur)

Tottenham's record-breaking summer signing has not yet hit the heights he was achieving at AFC Bournemouth. He's playing 90 minutes most games, but just not getting the attacking returns right now. | Carl Recine/Getty Images Photo: Carl Recine/Getty Images

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Manchester City
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice