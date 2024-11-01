Injuries are rife, and some teams like Manchester City are seeing their options dwindle - with just 13 senior players fit and two of them being goalkeepers.
1. BUY: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham)
With 21 FPL points in the past three games, with the fourth highest xGI for midfielders in recent fixtures, and just six per cent ownership, how Jarrod Bowen has slipped under the radar like this is beyond me. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
2. SELL: Gabriel (Arsenal)
Arsenal defender Gabriel is currently flagged due to injury, and manager Mikel Arteta said the Brazilian is still being "assessed". Loads of people are getting him out of their teams, and you should do the same. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
3. BUY: Ederson (Manchester City)
With Manchester City down to just 13 senior players, there are rumours that goalkeeper Ederson - who started his career outfield - could play in the midfield this weekend. It would be the punt of the century to put him in your team, but if he returned you would be hauling big-time. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
4. SELL: Dominic Solanke (Tottenham Hotspur)
Tottenham's record-breaking summer signing has not yet hit the heights he was achieving at AFC Bournemouth. He's playing 90 minutes most games, but just not getting the attacking returns right now. | Carl Recine/Getty Images Photo: Carl Recine/Getty Images