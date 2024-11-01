Pep Guardiola admitted he is worried about the number of injuries Manchester City currently have. | AFP via Getty Images

One of Manchester City’s top transfer targets has insisted he is ‘happy’ at his current club.

German attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala is one of the hottest prospects in European football, having dazzled at the Euros last summer. For Bayern Munich, the 21-year-old has bagged seven goals and four assists so far this season.

His contract runs until 2026, but reigning Premier League champions Manchester City are keen on securing his services. It comes as Pep Guardiola’s side faces a massive injury crisis, with just 13 senior players currently available while everyone else is sidelined.

Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala was one of the standout players at the Euros. | AFP via Getty Images

Bayern Munich director Max Eberl has admitted that tying down their star man for the long-term could be a challenge - but the Bavarian side has been handed a boost by the man himself.

Speaking to Sky Sports Germany, Musiala said: “Yes, I can imagine it [a contract extension]. There are already talks. I can't say much now.

“It's better to remain a bit of a mystery.” He then added that he is “happy” at the Bundesliga giants.

Brentford reveal star’s massive price tag

As previously reported, Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo is having a breakout season; currently second in the golden boot race, he has scored eight goals already in the Premier League, stepping confidently into the role vacated by Ivan Toney in the summer.

Naturally, this has attracted attention from some of the league’s top clubs, including the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool. But the Bees are keen to fend off any interest for the time being, and have slapped a hefty price tag on the Cameroonian player.

Will a top Premier League club try to snag Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo in January? | Getty Images

According to Football Insider, the West London club will demand a transfer fee of more than £60m for Mbeumo’s services - which is thought to be enough to price out their Premier League rivals.

Having already lost Toney, Bentford are desperate to keep hold of Mbeumo as they look to transform the club into a European contender.