Real Madrid are looking to make a stronger effort to sign a Liverpool ace.

The Premier League will return at the weekend - Newcastle United will take on Arsenal, Liverpool will play Brighton and Manchester City will travel to Bournemouth. What is happening in the rumour mill today?

Real Madrid are increasing the pressure on Liverpool as they look to sign one of their top stars - meanwhile, a former Premier League star is a fan of a manager heavily linked with the vacant Manchester United post.

Real Madrid ramp up efforts to sign ‘chosen one’ Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold seems to be slipping through Liverpool’s fingers with greater speed every day - Real Madrid are looking to ‘intensify’ their efforts to snap him up on a free transfer in January, according to a report from Spanish outlet AS.

Madrid are massive fans of Alexander-Arnold - certain outlet have begun to brand him as their ‘chosen one’. With each day that passes without him signing a new deal, he edges closer to a move to La Liga.

Stan Collymore speaks highly of Manchester United manager target Ruben Amorim

Manchester United are moving quickly in their hunt for a new head coach after the sacking of Erik ten Hag. Ruben Amorim is expected to land the role - and former Liverpool forward Stan Collymore is a fan of his.

In his CaughtOffside column, Collymore wrote: “In terms of Ruben Amorim taking over, he’s a guy that is well respected and well regarded as a coach, has a very defined way of playing, like Klopp, Slot and Pep.

“My theory is that we’re getting back to the days of an old fashioned manager. Not just a head coach that gets out on the training pitch but someone who manages people.

“Erik ten Hag had the ability to coach but he wasn’t a manager. You could tell he didn’t have the respect or the charisma or the character to get people along the journey with him. He massively and painfully lacked that, to the point that at times you thought to yourself, is he deluded?