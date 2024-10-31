Footballer and manager Pedro Sarmiento has died after being diagnosed with leukaemia. | AFP via Getty Images

A popular Colombian footballer and manager has died in hospital after being diagnosed with leukaemia.

Tributes have been paid to Pedro Sarmiento, who passed away at a hospital in Medellin on Wednesday, October 30. The 68-year-old had been diagnosed with leukaemia and his condition had been deteriorating throughout the year.

Playing football professionally in the 1970s and 80s, Sarmiento was a popular midfielder for both club and country. At a domestic level, he played for both Atletico Nacional and America de Cali in Colombia; internationally, he earned 37 caps for his country, including at the 1982 and 1986 World Cups - scoring three goals in that time.

After retiring in 1989, he became an assistant coach for America de Cali, before making his full managerial debut in 2004, managing nine different teams over the course of 19 years.

A statement from the Colombian Major Football Division said: “President Fernando Jaramillo, and the 36 affiliated clubs, regret the death of former player and coach Pedro Sarmiento. The family of Colombian professional football is in mourning.

“We express our condolences express our support in the mourning of his family, friends and loved ones.”

A press release from the Hospital Pablo Tobon Uribe, where Sarmiento died, added: “The Hospital Pablo Tobon Uribe regrets to inform the community of the death of Professor Pedro Enrique Sarmiento Solis at 6.43 pm on October 30, following a deterioration in his health condition.

“Professor Sarmiento was under our care and surrounded by his family at all times, especially in his final hours. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his loved ones, friends, and family.”

When he wasn’t coaching, Sarmiento also made several broadcasting appearances, commentating and providing analysis on domestic matches.