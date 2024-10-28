Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A footballer uniquely described as the “wee one-eyed winger with the mullet” has died age 66.

Lexie Shields was a footballer best known for his stint with Alloa Athletic, with heroics that cemented him as a club legend for the Wasps. Shields died on Wednesday, October 23, a club historian confirmed.

The winger stood out from his teammates for only having one eye, which he lost while playing a game of Cowboys and Indians as a child. Shields made 13 appearances for the Scottish national team and scored what is arguably one of the best goals in Junior Cup history.

Former Alloa Athletic winger Lexie Shields has died age 66. | Scottish Junior FA

Announcing his death on Facebook, historian John Glencross said: “Lexie will always be remembered as the ‘wee one-eyed winger with the mullet’ who, when he received the ball, there was always an air of expectation from the supporters.

“He was a larger-than-life character who will be a loss to the game he always wanted to play. Condolences to his family, friends and former teammates who will miss his presence.”

Making his Alloa Athletic debut in Decvember 1979, Shields took his side all the way to a face-off with Hearts in the Scottish Cup, where the match was abandonded due to extreme fog. Hearts won the replay fixture 1-0.

But it was his second goal in the Scottish Junior Cup final of 1984 where Shields scored one of the most sensational goals of his career.

Speaking to Mud and Glory magazine in 2003, he said: “The ball fell to me inside my own half and I went off on a wee mazy. I can still see it in slow motion. I must have gone past all their players - and their subs, and two of three of their supporters behind the goal too!

“I remember one of their players trying to rugby tackle me before I nutmegged the keeper. Even some of their fans were applauding. One of them shouted: ‘Great goal, wee man’.”