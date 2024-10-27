Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

American soccer player Holden Trent has died at the age of 25, as his cause of death remains unknown.

The Major League Soccer star, a goalkeeper for the Philadelphia Union, passed away on October 26, a week after being admitted to the intensive care unit, according to CBS Sports.

Trent’s family shared the news in a statement posted on his Instagram, saying: “We want to thank everyone for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Holden passed away this afternoon surrounded by his family and friends.”

“Details on services and celebration of life are forthcoming,” his family added. “Our family is deeply touched to see and experience the love you all have for Holden.”

Trent is survived by his fiancée, Brie, whom he proposed to in December of last year.

The Philadelphia Union also paid tribute to him on its website, who they described as “a devoted son, brother, fiancé, and teammate who made those around him better.”

The club’s statement continued: “He embodied the true meaning of determination, dedication and perseverance, and he will be deeply missed. We extend our greatest sympathies to his family, his fiancée, and his friends. Out of respect to Holden’s friends and family, there will be no further statements at this time and ask that their privacy is respected as they grieve.”

Trent, a native of Greensboro, North Carolina, was selected as the 28th overall pick in the 2023 MLS Super Draft from High Point University. He had not yet made his debut for the Philadelphia Union’s first team but played six times for their second team in MLS Next Pro.

MLS officials also shared their condolences, posting on the league’s Instagram page: “Major League Soccer joins the Philadelphia Union and our entire soccer community in mourning the tragic passing of Union goalkeeper Holden Trent. A young goalkeeper with a bright future, Trent showcased determination and professionalism every day.”

They added: “We extend our deepest condolences to his fiancée, his family and friends, his teammates and the entire Philadelphia Union community. MLS is coordinating with the club to provide players and family members with the resources and support they need during this tragic time.”