Former Marseille and Morocco midfielder Abdelaziz Barrada has died at the age of 35.

The retired footballer reportedly suffered a heart attack according to local media in his home country of Morocco. However, the cause of death has not been confirmed.

Barrada launched his football career in the youth system at French outfit Sénart-Moissy. After graduating to the first team, Barrada went on to have spells at Paris Saint-Germain’s B team, Getafe, Olympique de Marsielle, and Al Nasr among others.

For Getafe, he made 64 league appearances, scoring eight goals. Barrada retired from club football in 2021, with his last role at French club Lusitanos Saint-Maur.

Abdelaziz Barrada, former midfielder for Marseille and Morocco internationalist, has died at the age of 35. | Getty Images

He also played international football for Morocco, earning 11 caps for the Under 23 team and a further 26 caps for the Moroccan first team between 2012 and 2015. During his international career, Barrada scored four goals for the first team.

The Moroccan Football Federation paid tribute to the 35-year-old. IN a statement, the organisation said: “The Royal Moroccan Football Federation extends its sincere condolences to the family of the former Moroccan international, the late Abdelaziz Barrada, and through them to all his family and relatives, as well as the national football family.”

Marseille also paid tribute, saying: “Olympique de Marseille learned with sadness of the death of its former player and Moroccan international, Abdelaziz Barrada. Arriving in the summer of 2014, the attacking midfielder wore the colours of OM for 2 seasons. The club would like to extend its sincere condolences to his family and share in the grief of his loved ones.”