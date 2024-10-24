Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A baseball player and legendary broadcaster who became a cult hero during his career has died age 63.

Fernando Valenzuela, a legendary figure in Los Angeles and a beloved icon for both the Dodgers and the city's Hispanic community during the era known as Fernandomania, died on Tuesday (October 22) the Dodgers confirmed.

Valenzuela had been working as a Spanish-language radio broadcaster for the Dodgers but stepped away before the 2024 post-season to focus on his health. According to the team’s statement, he had hoped to return for the 2025 season.

A left-handed pitcher from Navojoa, Mexico, Valenzuela’s career in baseball started in a stroke of luck. In 1978, the renowned Dodgers scout Mike Brito traveled to Silao, Guanajuato, Mexico, to watch a shortstop named Ali Uscanga. During the game, Valenzuela - at the time an unknown - came in as a relief pitcher after falling behind in a 3-0 count. He then struck out Uscanga with three straight strikes.

The Dodgers signed Valenzuela in 1979, and after a brief stint in the minor leagues, he made his Major League Baseball debut the next year. But his rise to stardom came at the start of the 1981 season.

Valenzuela became the Opening Day starter for the Dodgers after Jerry Reuss was sidelined with an injury. In the game against the Houston Astros, Valenzuela pitched a complete game shutout, allowing just five hits and striking out five batters, leading the Dodgers to a 2-0 victory.

Reflecting on that moment, catcher Mike Scioscia said: “It seems like yesterday when this little pudgy kid who was 20 years old started opening day for us and lights the whole world on fire. What you couldn't see was the ice water in his veins. He proved how spectacular and magical everything was.”