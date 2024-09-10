Ed Kranepool has died aged 79. | Getty Images

A baseball and New York Mets icon has died at 79.

Ed Kranepool, a legendary baseball player and icon of the New York Mets, has died at the age of 79 after suffering a cardiac arrest on Sunday, September 8 in Boca Raton, Florida.

A first baseman by trade, Kranepool also played in more outfield positions over the course of his career. He played for the Mets over the entire course of his career - he made his debut for the club in 1962, retiring in 1979.

He accumulated a batting average of .261 and scored 118 home runs during his active playing days. He was named as an MLS all star in 1965 and won the World Series with the Mets in 1969. He has the third-most hits of any Mets player in history with 1,418 - only David Wright and Jose Reyes managed to register more hits.

In an official statement following Kranepool’s death, Mets owner Steve Cohen said: “We are incredibly heartbroken to learn of Ed Kranepool’s passing. He was an original Met, who debuted at age 17 in 1962.

“After starring at James Monroe High School in the Bronx, he would go on to play for his hometown team for the next 18 years, the longest tenured player in franchise history, appearing in 1,853 games with the Mets.

“Ed hit a home run in Game 3 of the 1969 World Series to help the Miracle Mets capture the title. He was inducted into the Mets Hall of Fame in 1990. Ed continued to work tirelessly in the community on behalf of the organization after his playing career ended.

“We cherished the time we spent with Ed during Old Timers’ Day and in the years since. Hearing Mets stories and history from Ed was an absolute joy. We extend our thoughts and prayers to his family and friends.”