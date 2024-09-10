A 29-year-old man has died after collapsing during the Great North Run.

The 29-year-old was taken to hospital following a collapse during the half marathon from Newcastle to South Shields on Sunday 8 September. The Great Run Company said: "A 29-year-old male collapsed, received immediate medical treatment, and later passed away in hospital. His next of kin have been informed.

"The whole organisational team at the Great North Run express their sincerest condolences to his family and friends. In respect of the wishes of the participant’s family, no further details will be released. The cause of death will be determined in due course following medical examination."

The race was brought to a stop so emergency services could reach the man. The tragic incident is reported to have happened near the end of the 13.1 mile route.

Around 60,000 runners took part in the 13.1-mile (21km) event on Sunday in wet and cool conditions. This year's Great North Run saw a record number of participants. Among the 60,000 runners were celebrities such as cast members from Traitors, Dr Alex George, former England footballer Steph Houghton and Sara Davies.