The Lake District: Fell runner dies after falling from Pillar mountain while attempting Bob Graham Round challenge
Cockermouth Mountain Rescue said the runner fell from a ridge as he made his way down from Pillar mountain to Kirk Fell in Ennerdale in the west of the Lake District on Tuesday (6 August). He fell at about 23:00 BST but details of the death have only just been released.
The rescue team said he was on the Bob Graham Round which involves crossing 42 fells over 66 miles (106km) with 26,900ft (8.2km) of ascent. Cumbria Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious.
Twenty members of the team and volunteers from Wasdale Mountain Rescue were involved in reaching the man’s remote location in "difficult" cloudy conditions. Police had been called by the man's friend, the mountain rescue team said.
A spokesman for Cockermouth Mountain Rescue said: "At around 01:30, tragically, the body of the runner was located in Great Doup (Pillar Cove), to the east of the mountain summit. A long and difficult evacuation followed, supported by six Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team members, eventually reaching the valley bottom at around 06:30. All the thoughts of the team are with the casualty's companion, family and friends."
