Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A record-breaking veteran fell runner, who was known as the King of the Fells, has died aged 88.

Joss Naylor was a sheep farmer who broke the Lake District 24-hour record three times and ran the fastest known times on the Three Peaks, Welsh 3,000ers and Pennine Way. The Climbers Shop in Ambleside wrote on Facebook that he died on Friday evening (28 June) "in the company of family and friends".

The Fell Runners Association said it was "hugely saddened" by his death, adding he "inspired so many". His friend Terry Abraham described him as a legend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Naylor took up running in 1960. In 1986, aged 50, he ran all 214 Wainwrights in seven days. When he turned 60, he ran 60 Lakeland fell-tops in 36 hours and at 70 ran 70 Lakeland fells.

A record-breaking veteran fell runner, who was known as the King of the Fells, has died aged 88. (Photo: Brathay Trust) | Brathay Trust

In February 2021, he told BBC Countryfile he was running two to three times a week on the fell tops among "the best views on this earth". Mr Naylor was appointed an MBE for services to sport and charity in 2007.

Chairman of The Fell Runners Association, Stuart Ferguson, said: "We are hugely saddened by the news that the legend that is Joss Naylor has passed away. Joss inspired so many and will be ever remembered for what he gave to our unique sport."

Mr Naylor was a patron for the Brathay Trust, external, which said he used his long-distance races to raise about £40,000 for the youth charity between 2007 and 2019. Fundraising manager Scott Umpleby said the trust would put on races and Mr Naylor "attended every year" until he suffered a stroke in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “He was always so positive... his legendary status was so wide and we would get queues of people to see him. Last year, he was determined to come and watch - even from his wheelchair.