'Grotesque' dad-of-three, Damon Tingay, jailed after breaking into Grimsby Hospital mortuary and performing sex acts on two male bodies
and live on Freeview channel 276
Damon Tingay, 30, was found in the restricted area of the Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital on 17 March. Passing sentence, Judge John Thackray KC said Tingay's actions were "depraved, perverted and utterly grotesque".
He said: “You violated and defiled loved ones causing immeasurable harm. You caused incredible pain and turmoil and the families may never fully recover.
"It only came to an end because you were disturbed by security staff. Had you not been disturbed, inevitably, there would have been more victims. There is a very, very dark side to you."
Tingay pleaded guilty to the sexual penetration of a corpse and trespassing with intent to commit a sexual offence at an earlier hearing. Grimsby Crown Court was told he also has previous criminal convictions including possession of a samurai sword and poses a "high risk of serious harm to the public".
He will serve six years in prison, a further four on licence and has also been given a lifetime sexual harm prevention order. Prior to sentencing, CCTV footage showed Tingay as he tried to gain access to several areas of the site over a two-hour period. At one point, he was approached by security guards and told to leave but continued to cycle around before making his way to the mortuary.
After forcing a door, Tingay entered the building, opened a number of fridges and disturbed 10 bodies before he carried out sex acts on a further two. He was in the mortuary for four minutes before he was disturbed by security guards and fled the scene.
Prosecutor Jeremy Evans also read out statements from the families of the victims who said they could not understand "how or why this could happen" and "incredible pain" when they were told what had happened. The Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Trust has told the BBC that it has reviewed security across all of its mortuary sites since the incident. A spokesperson added: "Our principal concern, of course, is the wellbeing of the families of those who have been affected by the dreadful actions of this individual."