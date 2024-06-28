Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An anaesthetist who commited sexual offences against adults and children alike has been jailed for his crimes.

Dr Edward Finn, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault of a child aged under 13 by touching, three counts of making indecent photographs of children, three counts of taking indecent photographs of children, and two counts of voyeurism. Between July 2015 and November 2023, his sexual reign of terror took him across Nottinghamshire as he preyed upon victims in multiple hospitals.

The court heard how Finn took indecent photographs of a child patient at the King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton-in-Ashfield, who he also touched sexually, in April 2019. He also took naked photographs of another child, who was not a hospital patient.

One of his voyeurism charges related to an unknown woman patient at the Derby Royal Infirmary in July 2015, when unbeknown to the victim he recorded images beneath her clothing without her consent. The other voyeurism charge related to an adult known to him, who wasn’t a patient.

Detective Constable Sarah Clarke, from Nottinghamshire Police’s public protection unit, said: “I would firstly like to thank all of the victims for their immense bravery in coming forward and the dignity and strength they have shown throughout the entire investigation. It’s clear Finn could not stop committing sexual offences involving adults and children and had demonstrated a high degree of sexual interest in children over a long period of time.

“I hope today’s sentence brings some comfort to his victims and I hope our extensive work in this case gives people confidence that Nottinghamshire Police will always listen to victims, treat them with respect, and investigate reports thoroughly - regardless of who the alleged perpetrator is.”

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Lefford, Nottinghamshire Police’s children’s public protection lead, added: “I have no doubt this case will be alarming for the public to hear. We have worked closely with NHS organisations and conducted a protracted and thorough investigation into the offences committed by Finn.

“We are satisfied there is no further evidence of any wider offending and do not currently believe there are any other victims in this case.”