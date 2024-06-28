Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A prison officer who was deceived into a fake romance with a convicted rapist - and smuggled drugs into jail for him - has been thrown behind bars herself.

Hannah Angwaba broke down in tears as she received her sentence for attempting to smuggle cocaine, cannabis, small mobile phones, and tobacco hidden in her hair braids while arriving for her shift at HMP Forest Bank in Salford.

The 30-year-old had been "exploited" by 34-year-old Anton McPherson, who "love bombed" her to gain her affection soon after she began working at the prison. He worked alongside his cellmate Julius Marshall, 33, to devise a plan for Angwaba to bring in multiple packages of contraband.

The trio now face significant jail time after their sentencing at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court.

Angwaba began working at HMP Forest Bank in December 2019, during which McPherson and Marshall shared a cell. She believed she was in a relationship with McPherson, who had a girlfriend outside the prison, and was also texting Marshall from Christmas Eve that year.

Angwaba became the subject of intelligence reports within the prison due to her overly familiar behavior with the two inmates. Their cell was searched in January 2020, revealing a Zanco-style small mobile phone, a USB charger piece, several SIM cards wrapped in cling film, and a piece of paper with Angwaba's bank details on it.

A professional standards meeting was scheduled for January 22, 2020, and Angwaba was intercepted by the senior anti-corruption officer at the prison as she arrived for her shift that day. During the meeting, she realised the "game was up" and admitted she had a package of contraband hidden in her hair, the court was told.

The package contained two small mobile phones, a charging cable, two SIM cards, two USB memory sticks, two cling-film wraps of cocaine, five cling-film wraps of cannabis, two cling-film wraps of tobacco, and cigarette papers.

Angwaba, of Leng Road, Newton Heath, cried and held her head in her hands as she received a four-and-a-half-year jail sentence.

Judge Jonathan Seely said: “This case is very seriously aggravated by the fact she took part in the conspiracy as a prison officer. It represents a significant breach of trust. There must be deterrent sentences for offending of this sort by prison officers. It strikes at the very heart of the criminal justice system.

“From my assessment of the evidence, Hannah Angwaba was exploited by two male defendants, seasoned criminals both of them. She was exploited as a young woman with her own vulnerabilities, a very inexperienced prison officer. She was romantically exploited. That was a morally repugnant thing to do. But this is not a court of morals.”

