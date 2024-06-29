Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lizzy Musi has died just over a year after being diagnosed with stage 4 triple-negative breast cancer.

Lizzy Musi’s father Pat Musi, announced his daughter’s death in a post shared on Facebook and wrote: “Surrounded by her Family, in the comfort of her own home, Lizzy was called to heaven at 11.25pm tonight. Thank you for all the prayers and support throughout her battle.”

Race car driver Lizzy Musi had starred in the Discovery Channel series Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings, which was a spinoff of a docu-series entitled Street Outlaws, which was about drag racers competing on rough terrain.

According to the New York Post, “She starred on the show with her father Pat, an eight-time PDRA Pro Street World Champion, according to his website. In addition to being a driver, she was also the director of Musi Racing in Mooresville, North Carolina.”

Lizzy Musi revealed on Instagram in April 2023 that she had been diagnosed with cancer and wrote: “Hey Everyone, I haven’t been able to have much time to post due to an unexpected life change. A few days ago I have been Diagnosed with Triple Negative Stage 4 Breast Cancer that has moved to my lymph nodes to my liver. Story is too long to type. I have a rough journey ahead of me. I appreciate everyone’s messages and calls.” 💗

On 11 April 2024, Lizzy Musi shared a video that she described as a “little personal but just wanted to share the raw moments as well. She went on to say that “The month of APRIL marks a full year since I got diagnosed with Stage 4 Triple negative breast cancer. I am so very thankful to what this journey has actually taught me. I now know I have a purpose in life. I am grateful to keep going. GOD, my support of my family & friends and my knowledgeable doctors.” Lizzy finished her post by tagging organisations and doctors that had helped her.