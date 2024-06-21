Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gardeners’ World star Carol Klein has issued a new health updates after she revealed to fans that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Carol, 78, previously told fans that she had under gone a double mastectomy after being diagnosed with breast cancer. Now she has revealed that following an operation that took place before she hosted BBC coverage of the RHS Chelsea Flower show, she has been given the all-clear from doctors.

She told followers on Instagram: "A few weeks I made a post on Instagram and told you all about what had been happening to me. Earlier this year I was diagnosed with breast cancer and as a result I had a double mastectomy. "I also had another small operation the week before Chelsea, but I was able to do Chelsea, I hope successfully. And whilst I was there I got a call from my surgeon Dr Anna Conway who gave me the very good news that my cancer has gone.” She added: "I'm really making this post because I want to thank you all, everybody who sent me so many wonderful messages and really kept my spirits up through that. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the team at North Devon District Hospital, the breast care team, they were brilliant. Thanks to our NHS.

"Now I know that everybody has been affected in some way or another by cancer. Either for themselves or for friends and relatives. And I just want you to know that I'm thinking about you, sending you lots of love, loads of strength and here's to the future."

Fans have flooded her comments with well-wishes following the good news. one said: “I am so glad you’ve got the all clear. For me, your pieces from the Great Pavilion have always been the highlight of the Chelsea coverage. Thank you for bringing so much joy and I wish you all the best for your continued recovery.”