Greg Rutherford has taken to social media to update his followers after he had to rush his six-year-old son, Rex, to hospital with a bloody head injury.

The Olympian took to Instagram to share that Rex had been involved in an accident, joking that his son was just as accident prone as himself, writing on Instagram Stories he said: “It would seem we have created my exact replica in Rexy. Another head injury to leave another scar. He's got a few more to go to match me but he's doing his best to catch up."

Rutherford was left “shaken” earlier this month after a terrifying incident at his home that saw his living room strewn with glass. Taking to Instagram to share footage of the scary moment, he explained: “One of the most terrifying experiences - one of our skylights up here just exploded - just, literally, me standing in the kitchen watching the TV on the wall, and it just went - bang! And glass went everywhere.”

Greg Rutherford's son, Rex, has been rushed to hospital with a bloody head injury. (Photo: gregjrutherford, Instagram)

In the next video he revealed that his eight-year-old son Milo had been sitting under the skylight doing his homework just before the glass broke. He said: “I kid you not, two minutes before, Milo was down here doing some school work, and I said, 'it's a nice day, go out on the deck, mate'."

Adding: “Thank God I did that because if not, I can't even imagine what could have happened. I have no idea if it's the sun that's heated it up, and it's happened, or if something like this happens. I cannot explain to you how terrifying..."

Rutherford, who shares Milo, eight, Rex, six and Daphne, two with fiancée Susie Verrill, experienced his own “horribly painful” injury when he was competing in ITV’s Dancing on Ice. The 37-year-old was left having to pull out of the Dancing on Ice final after he had “effectively [given himself] a C-section.”

The accident happened after he slid through the legs of professional ice skaters Brendyn Hatfield and Colin Grafton. Rutherford explained what had happened on social media just hours before he went into surgery, he said: “Today is surgery day. Loads of people have been asking what happened? I've been a bit busy and obviously just recovering from the initial injury before I had the surgery that I hadn't got round to talking about it.

“Long story short, I leapt through the legs of Brendyn and Colin and managed to tear all of my abs as well as herniate. So I effectively gave myself a C-section." Hours later he updated his fans adding: "Operation done. Recovery starts here."