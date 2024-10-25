Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A reality TV star who beat breast cancer twice has been killed in a car crash at the age of 34.

Sarah Danser was best known for appearing on the Discovery show Naked and Afraid, returned for an all-stars season of the show and, more recently, she starred on another show, Fight To Survive.

Danser was in a fatal crash on Sunday (October 20) in Kahala, Hawaii. According to the local Honolulu police, an unnanmed 59-year-old male driver lost control of a car which she was a passenger in and crashed with a parked vehicle.

The TV personality was taken to hospital in critical condition, but she died on Tuesday (October 22). In tribute her family, including her father Dan and brother Jake, said she had survived breast cancer twice before she was killed in the crash.

Dan Danser said: "I actually saw how much of a difference she made in the lives of others. I think she saved my life once, diving in Indonesia, “ according to Live 5 WCSC. Meanwhile, her brother Jake Danser said: "Magical is the way to describe her. Sarah had this positive energy about her that just really filled the environment she was in."

Danser was originally from Colorado, United States, but she had lived in Hawaii for around 12 years. She was known to be a survivalist, as well as a master diver and boat captain, and described herself as a "pirate" on social media. She had been working at Island Divers Hawaii before her death, and the company is said to be working on creating an ocean memorial with her loved ones.

The company shared a tribute to her on their Facebook account on Thursday (October 24). It read: “Heavy hearts as we say goodbye to a good friend and great captain. Sarah brought such great energy to everyone she came in contact with. You will be greatly missed.” The message also contained a screenshot of her Danser’s Instagram upload, which was a selfie of her smiling while on a boat.

Danser’s Naked and Afraid costar Melissa Lauren also offered her condolences. “Sarah was [one] of the most adventurous souls I’ve ever met. She wasn’t only a fierce survivalist on Naked and Afraid (she completed XL in South Africa with me), but a Breast Cancer survivor who kept an inspiring and positive attitude through her treatment,” she wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

She added: “She loved the ocean, nature and exploring - I always considered her a 'modern day pirate.' She was one of those people that saw the world through the eyes of a child, in awe of the things that many of us take for granted. Rest easy Sarah, I know youre out there exploring somewhere.” Alongside the statement, she also shared a photo of herself and Danser smiling at the camera.

Police have said that drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the smash, but speed may have been, according to local publication KSLA. The driver involved in the crash was hospitalised in a serious condition, as well as a woman in the parked car. A man in the parked car refused treatment.